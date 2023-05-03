Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.32-10.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-8% yr/yr to $8.64-8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.32-$10.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.30.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 228.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

