Global Ship Lease (GSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.27. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $165.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.43 million. On average, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $657.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after buying an additional 1,990,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 713.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 69,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Stories

