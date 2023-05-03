Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $286.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $361.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.61 and a 200 day moving average of $293.82.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

