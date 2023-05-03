Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 3,432 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

