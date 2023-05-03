Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Down 4.3 %

Brookfield stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.72. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.



