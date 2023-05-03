Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Shares Down 0.7%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.43). 61,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 204,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.43).
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.64.
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.
