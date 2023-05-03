Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Down 0.3%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.09. 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

