Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 964,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,061 shares of company stock worth $7,150,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Graco Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Graco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $889,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Graco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Graco by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 151,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 37,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Articles

