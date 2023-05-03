Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.89 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.70 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.58. The stock had a trading volume of 514,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,159. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Grand Canyon Education

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.