Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Update

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. 228,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,502. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $789.21 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 26.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 58.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,408,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,948,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,392,000 after purchasing an additional 184,052 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 296.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 212.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

