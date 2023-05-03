Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.97 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.09.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

