Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.13

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 197137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 39.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

