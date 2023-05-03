Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.13

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 197137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 39.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

