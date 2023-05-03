Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.13

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 197137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.
Green Brick Partners Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
