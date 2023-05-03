Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Up 1.7%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 271,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 46,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Greenpro Capital Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenpro Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

