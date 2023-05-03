Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 975,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Griffon by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Trading Up 3.4 %

GFF traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 245,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,575. Griffon has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -243.16%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

