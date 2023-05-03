Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $7.39

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.15. Grifols shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 181,980 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.41.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
