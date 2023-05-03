Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $34.73

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.73, but opened at $33.85. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 1,466 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

