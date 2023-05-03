Hardy Reed LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $152.55. 93,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,011. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.85.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.