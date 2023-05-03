Hardy Reed LLC Purchases 21,340 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 929.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 586,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after buying an additional 127,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,200. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

