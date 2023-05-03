Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 24.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 902,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

