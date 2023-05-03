Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.98

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 1056581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMY. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.