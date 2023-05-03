Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.33–$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.33)-($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. 830,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harsco has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after buying an additional 734,365 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,001,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 213,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

