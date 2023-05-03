Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Harsco also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.33)-($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 244,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. Harsco has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $628.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 734,365 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,001,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 213,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

