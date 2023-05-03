Head to Head Analysis: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) vs. Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sight Sciences and Invo Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $71.33 million 6.78 -$86.24 million ($1.80) -5.54 Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 115.55 -$3.08 million ($0.01) -35.91

Analyst Recommendations

Invo Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sight Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sight Sciences and Invo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 2 5 0 2.71 Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sight Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.30%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -120.91% -46.83% -36.79% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

Risk and Volatility

Sight Sciences has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Invo Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

