Head-To-Head Comparison: DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) versus Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Future FinTech Group and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DoorDash 2 9 10 1 2.45

DoorDash has a consensus target price of $80.95, suggesting a potential upside of 31.38%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $23.88 million 0.84 -$13.63 million N/A N/A DoorDash $6.58 billion 3.67 -$1.37 billion ($3.62) -17.02

This table compares Future FinTech Group and DoorDash’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Future FinTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash.

Volatility and Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -58.02% -19.33% -16.05% DoorDash -20.74% -15.12% -10.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoorDash beats Future FinTech Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON). It operates through the following segments: CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Coals and Aluminum Ingots Supply Chain Financing/Trading, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

