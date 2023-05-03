Head-To-Head Review: Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) vs. Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) and Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surge Energy and Peyto Exploration & Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.40 14.91 Peyto Exploration & Development N/A N/A N/A $1.52 5.72

Peyto Exploration & Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A Peyto Exploration & Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Surge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Peyto Exploration & Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Surge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Peyto Exploration & Development pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Surge Energy pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Peyto Exploration & Development pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peyto Exploration & Development is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Surge Energy and Peyto Exploration & Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Peyto Exploration & Development 0 1 1 0 2.50

Surge Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 114.94%. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus target price of $19.07, indicating a potential upside of 119.39%. Given Peyto Exploration & Development’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peyto Exploration & Development is more favorable than Surge Energy.

Summary

Peyto Exploration & Development beats Surge Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

