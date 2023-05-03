Head to Head Survey: Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) versus First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Rating) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 25.15% 12.65% 0.84%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp $62.81 million 1.65 $15.88 million $1.09 6.46

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and First Northern Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and First Northern Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

