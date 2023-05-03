Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 19th

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 230.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

NYSE PEAK opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,474,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

