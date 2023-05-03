Hedera Price Tops $0.0565 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $25.85 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00058300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00037903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,103,546 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,300,103,545.84499 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05777012 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $25,795,356.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.