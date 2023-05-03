Hedera Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.83 billion and $25.72 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,103,546 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,300,103,545.76213 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05851828 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $31,061,431.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

