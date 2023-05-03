Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Hello Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Hello Group stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.