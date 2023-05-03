Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Trading Up 0.6%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.60 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.87). Approximately 188,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 256,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.20 ($0.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.92 million, a PE ratio of -384.29 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,222.22%.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

