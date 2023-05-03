Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 239 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 239 ($2.99). Approximately 55,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 68,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.02).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Henry Boot Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Henry Boot Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood purchased 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £20,035.30 ($25,031.61). Company insiders own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Boot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.