Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 11,770,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife Nutrition

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,047,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $199,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 7.2% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 7.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

