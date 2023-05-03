Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $751,790.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,160,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 19,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $55,149.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,926,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $751,790.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,160,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,209.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,115 shares of company stock worth $2,334,749. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Heritage Global stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 81,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 33.02%.

Heritage Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment and Resale segment, Brokerage, and Specialty Lending. The Auction and Liquidation segment focuses on the operation of a global full-service auction, appraisal and asset advisory firm, including the acquisition of turnkey manufacturing facilities and used industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.