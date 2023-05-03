Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 5.9%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.13. 224,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 344,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSAI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

