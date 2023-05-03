HI Price Down 22.7% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. HI has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $288,469.33 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,550.27 or 1.00017840 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00730596 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $262,892.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.