High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.18

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.18 and traded as high as C$14.70. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 8,430 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.61.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of C$339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7965475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott A. Brison bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$52,675.00. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

See Also

