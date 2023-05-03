Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

