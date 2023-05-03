Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $535.50 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.86.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

