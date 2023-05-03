Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

