Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $131.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

