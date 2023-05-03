Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,986 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Salesforce by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 734,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $97,347,000 after acquiring an additional 129,499 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $193.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $193.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,406 shares of company stock worth $8,762,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

