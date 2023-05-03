Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Update

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,215. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.45%.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Featured Stories

