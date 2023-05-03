Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.24) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($25.99) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,950 ($24.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.99) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.99) to GBX 1,740 ($21.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,915 ($23.93).

LON:HIK traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,843.50 ($23.03). 1,162,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,257. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,891.50 ($23.63). The firm has a market cap of £4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,751.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,746.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,607.89.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

