Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.17

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

HKMPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.36) to GBX 2,100 ($26.24) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,950 ($24.36) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.61) to GBX 1,700 ($21.24) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,880.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

