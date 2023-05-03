Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hiscox Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 1,188 ($14.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,780.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 789.20 ($9.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,201 ($15.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,069.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hiscox

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($13.42) per share, for a total transaction of £15,433.38 ($19,282.08). In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.42) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($19,282.08). Also, insider Paul Cooper sold 41,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.62), for a total value of £450,355.30 ($562,662.79). 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hiscox Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,352 ($16.89) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC downgraded Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.62) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.68) to GBX 1,285 ($16.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.24) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,212.86 ($15.15).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

