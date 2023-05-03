Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$4.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion. Hologic also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.09. 1,424,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

