Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.88 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

HOLX stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,825. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3,688.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

