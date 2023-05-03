Honest (HNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Honest to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.23 million. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of HNST stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Honest has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have weighed in on HNST shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $32,987.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares in the company, valued at $741,341.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares in the company, valued at $741,341.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 12,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $37,194.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,054,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,538.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,837 shares of company stock worth $225,855 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Honest during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 82.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Honest by 375.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Honest by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

