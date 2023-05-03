Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $125.73 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.21 or 0.00032568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $125.73 million and $3.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00049110 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,644,981 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

